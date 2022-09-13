Big bill for the snap public holiday

Highlights
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese left Australians in little doubt about his feelings on the national Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth the Second on the 22nd of September.
- Some economists - including Stephen Koukoulas - predict the day of mourning will cost the Australian economy around $1.5 billion dollars
- The Australian Retailers Association,Chief Industry Officer Fleur Brown is calling for a national approach to bring everyone onto the same page
