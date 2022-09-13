SBS Filipino

Big bill for the snap public holiday

SBS Filipino

Events like this one at the 2019 AFL Grand Final Event are going to cost a lot more (Supplied).jpg

Events like this one at the 2019 AFL Grand Final Event are going to cost a lot more Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2022 at 11:54am
By John Baldock
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS

An unexpected snap public holiday has left some parents, schools, essential workers, and businesses scrambling

Published 13 September 2022 at 11:54am
By John Baldock
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese left Australians in little doubt about his feelings on the national Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth the Second on the 22nd of September.
  • Some economists - including Stephen Koukoulas - predict the day of mourning will cost the Australian economy around $1.5 billion dollars
  • The Australian Retailers Association,Chief Industry Officer Fleur Brown is calling for a national approach to bring everyone onto the same page
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

200214m_spending_800x600.jpg

Households tighten their belts as inflation pressure grows

pexels-karolina-grabowska-7680742.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 13 September

Foster carers Daniel Airey and Andrew Grey (SBS News).jpg

Up to 5,000 new foster carers needed to meet growing demand

Francis Calisin-Christian Rose - Brianna Serrano.jpg

Young achievers receive awards for their outstanding service to the community