Big changes for Tasmanian seats as independent Andrew Wilkie retains Denison seat

Map of Tasmania

Map of Tasmania Source: google maps

Published 3 July 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 4 July 2016 at 12:59pm
By Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Big changes are expected to happen in Tasmania as unofficial results show that three electoral seats held by Liberal have been won by Labor. One of the Filipino community leaders in Tasmania, Florence Parker, shares her thoughts on the recent federal election. Image: Map of Tasmania (Google Maps)

