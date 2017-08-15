Department of Agriculture monitors bird flu outbreak; Cebu Governor lauds new law penalising hospital on admission deposit; Negros Island region to return to its old system; Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) to be set up in Cebu; Tourism summit for young people to be held; and Basic Life Support at First Aid for tourists being prepared.
Bird flu outbreak being monitored
Published 15 August 2017 at 12:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: A public market in Cebu (Nick Melgar)
