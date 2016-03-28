SBS Filipino

Black Jack Wins Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race

Published 28 March 2016 at 1:41pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the State by Erwin Cabucos Image: Black Jack (sailworld.com)

Black Jack wins 68th Brisbane to Galdstone yacht race for a record 20 hours and 23 minutes; A Queenslander hailed a hero for saving a family in Fingal Bay, northern NSW. Translink issues new payment system; 78-year gay in Queensland says homosexually is widely accepted in society now more than before.

