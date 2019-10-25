SBS Filipino

Blacktown café creates opportunities for young people

SBS Filipino

Young Lion's Cafe

Young Lion's Cafe at the heart of Blacktown Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2019 at 12:20pm, updated 31 October 2019 at 3:43pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A café in Blacktown is training local young people to gain skills in becoming a barista.

Published 25 October 2019 at 12:20pm, updated 31 October 2019 at 3:43pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Qwayne Guevarra, co-owner of Young Lion's cafe shares many that end up applying for a job with them do not have work experience or have not been given the opportunity to be trained in the hospitality industry. 

“Our youngest employee is 17, right out of high school," she says. 

Young Lion's Cafe
Young Lion's Cafe friendly and cheerful crew Source: Supplied


A service culture

Qwayne shares that as a local cafe, they would like to make sure that customers come to their cafe not just for their coffee but for the experience as well.

"We try hard to remember our customers' names and their coffee orders because we want them to know that they are special and they matter."

Young Lion's Cafe
Start your day with a smile Source: Young Lion's Cafe


Some local customers have eventually become their friends.

"Over time over the last two years, we've developed some really good friendships with a lot of our customers that we can probably not call customers anymore, they're like our friends."

Young Lion's Cafe
At Young Lion's Cafe, where customers eventually become friends. Source: Supplied


Along with its friendly and cheerful crew, there's always music and laughter.

"Sometimes we have customers telling us that they can hear our laughter from along way away," says Qwayne adding that "it's really that culture of gratitude and seeing life as a gift that we are able to really share that with our customers."

Young Lion's Cafe
Locals experience real person-to-person encounter while getting their cup of coffee from Young Lion's Cafe Source: Supplied


Blacktown's favourite coffee

Earlier this year, Young Lion's Cafe was voted as Blacktown's best cafe after coffee connoisseurs in the area have had their say on which shop serves the best brew in town.

As it turns two in December and celebrating what they have achieved so far, Young Lion's Cafe is "committed to serving quality coffee daily, offering delicious food options and radiating goodness to all people we meet". 

Young Lion's Cafe
Young Lion's Cafe is voted as Blacktown's best cafe in early 2019. Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom