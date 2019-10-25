Blacktown café creates opportunities for young people

Qwayne Guevarra, co-owner of Young Lion's cafe shares many that end up applying for a job with them do not have work experience or have not been given the opportunity to be trained in the hospitality industry.





“Our youngest employee is 17, right out of high school," she says.





Young Lion's Cafe friendly and cheerful crew Source: Supplied





A service culture





Qwayne shares that as a local cafe, they would like to make sure that customers come to their cafe not just for their coffee but for the experience as well.





"We try hard to remember our customers' names and their coffee orders because we want them to know that they are special and they matter."





Start your day with a smile Source: Young Lion's Cafe





Some local customers have eventually become their friends.





"Over time over the last two years, we've developed some really good friendships with a lot of our customers that we can probably not call customers anymore, they're like our friends."





At Young Lion's Cafe, where customers eventually become friends. Source: Supplied





Along with its friendly and cheerful crew, there's always music and laughter.





"Sometimes we have customers telling us that they can hear our laughter from along way away," says Qwayne adding that "it's really that culture of gratitude and seeing life as a gift that we are able to really share that with our customers."





Locals experience real person-to-person encounter while getting their cup of coffee from Young Lion's Cafe Source: Supplied





Blacktown's favourite coffee





Earlier this year, Young Lion's Cafe was voted as Blacktown's best cafe after coffee connoisseurs in the area have had their say on which shop serves the best brew in town.





As it turns two in December and celebrating what they have achieved so far, Young Lion's Cafe is "committed to serving quality coffee daily, offering delicious food options and radiating goodness to all people we meet".



