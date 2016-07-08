Blair defends decision on Iraq war 'at the time'

Published 8 July 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 3:18pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
The prime minister who led Britain into war in Iraq in 2003 has apologised for mistakes made during the intervention but says he believed he was making the right decision at the time. Tony Blair was responding to the scathing assessment of a newly released report on the seven-year Chilcot inquiry into Britain's involvement in the war. But the families of some of the 179 British soldiers killed in Iraq say the report shows their loved ones died in vain, and they have indicated possible legal action. Image: Tony Blair reacts to the Chilcot report (AAP)
