Blame over energy issues rages in parliament

Australia's power-supply crisis has dominated parliamentary debate as the Government tries to persuade the AGL power company to keep open a New South Wales coal-fired station. Image: Barnaby Joyce, left, and Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)
Published 18 September 2017 at 12:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
But with the National Party urging Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to reject a Renewable Energy Target, the Coalition stands accused of ignoring the need to develop new sources.