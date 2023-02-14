Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting larger

Key Points Domain's new Housing Affordability report shows Sydney is the most expensive city based on block size - costing an average of $2400 per square metre.

The appetite for units amidst the cost of living crisis persists with prices outperforming houses in the December quarter in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin.

Melbourne unit prices are in the fastest annual decline in the city’s history. In Canberra, it's the steepest since 1997.

Ongoing interest rate rises have also played a major role in the housing affordability downturn, along with an increase in gas and electricity prices.




