Blogging and Adobo Down Under

Published 25 October 2016 at 2:06pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Anna Manlulo is the blogger behind Adobo Down Under. Anna started blogging as a way to keeptrack of Filipino recipes in her family.

She considers the recipes shared by her father and family to be family heirlooms. Through the blog, she writes about food as a way to remember stories growing up in the Philippines .

