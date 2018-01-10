Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2018 at 11:47am, updated 10 January 2018 at 11:50am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Red Cross Blood Service is urging Australians to give blood. It says cancer patients are the main beneficiaries, along with women having complications during childbirth, trauma victims and those needing emergency surgery and transfusions. But there is also an increasing need for plasma donations for people with autoimmune deficiencies.
