SBS Filipino

Blues by the Bay

SBS Filipino

Miguel Valdivia, Donald Rey, Rolly Radam

Miguel Valdivia, Donald Rey, Rolly Radam Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2018 at 1:38pm, updated 7 October 2018 at 11:19am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Having written more than 50 Original Pilipino Music, Miguel is now ready to take OPM to a different level. With the collaboration of seasoned Pinoy artists, 'Miguel and Friends' will be launched officially aboard a boat.

Published 23 September 2018 at 1:38pm, updated 7 October 2018 at 11:19am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Miguel and friends is a collaboration of Filipino musicians based in Melbourne. Performing mainly original compositions both in English and Filipino, it is a progressive project whose members are mostly 'sessionistas' in Melbourne's music scene.

On acoustic guitar is the singer and song writer Miguel Valdivia. On base guitar and doing additional song arrangement is Rolly Radam, while on electric rhythm guitar and doing additional vocals is Donald Rey. Caloy Calpito on the other hand is the lead guitarist and Christian " tito" Uson is on Drums and percussion.

The group is currently getting ready for their upcoming launching on 6 October through a cruise event called "Blues By The Bay". The event will also feature other Filipino musicians based in Melbourne.

The event will be extraordinary as it will take place inside a boat while cruising the beautiful Melbourne waters.

The group is strongly encouraging the Filipino community in Australia to support local artists to uphold the legacy of OPM music.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom