Miguel and friends is a collaboration of Filipino musicians based in Melbourne. Performing mainly original compositions both in English and Filipino, it is a progressive project whose members are mostly 'sessionistas' in Melbourne's music scene.





On acoustic guitar is the singer and song writer Miguel Valdivia. On base guitar and doing additional song arrangement is Rolly Radam, while on electric rhythm guitar and doing additional vocals is Donald Rey. Caloy Calpito on the other hand is the lead guitarist and Christian " tito" Uson is on Drums and percussion.





The group is currently getting ready for their upcoming launching on 6 October through a cruise event called "Blues By The Bay". The event will also feature other Filipino musicians based in Melbourne.





The event will be extraordinary as it will take place inside a boat while cruising the beautiful Melbourne waters.



