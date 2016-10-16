SBS Filipino

Bob Dylan wins Nobel Literature prize

A sign in Las Vegas congratulating Bob Dylan

A sign in Las Vegas congratulating Bob Dylan Source: AAP

Published 16 October 2016
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Revered United States songwriter Bob Dylan has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, the first songwriter ever to win it.

The unexpected choice has drawn some criticism, while others, such as Indian-born author Salman Rushdie, say he is a truly deserving recipient.

 

 

 

