SBS Filipino

Bohol-Cebu-Negros bridge link proposed

SBS Filipino

map of Cebu, Bohol and Negros

Source: Google map

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 March 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 14 March 2017 at 3:43pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of relevant latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: map of Cebu and neighbouring islands (Wikipedia)

Published 14 March 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 14 March 2017 at 3:43pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Drug lord nabbed in Talisay; Regional Development Council submits at least 1O projects, including Bohol-Cebu-Negros bridge link; Union discusses P13 daily wage increase; DOLE reminds employers of age discrimination law; Cebu police want netizens posting fake news punished; Industry to help fight sex tourism

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul