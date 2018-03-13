Bong Ramilo wins prestigious Ros Bower Award

This national award is one of eight given to artists every year by the Australia Council recognising their remarkable achievements and highlighting their broader contribution to enhancing the lives of Australians.





A self-described cultural activist who uses music, photography, theatre, poetry, and other ways of working with various groups of people to drive social change and as executive officer creative producer of Darwin Community Arts, Christian "Bong" Ramilo, has introduced many art projects in the grassroots level.



