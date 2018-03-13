SBS Filipino

Bong Ramilo wins prestigious Ros Bower Award

Bong Ramilo

Source: Darwin Community Arts website

Published 13 March 2018 at 2:58pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 5:00pm
By Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Artist Christian "Bong" Ramilo of Northern Territory wins the prestigious "Ros Bower Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development" for 2018. Image: Bong Ramilo (Darwin Community Arts website)

This national award is one of eight  given to artists every year by the Australia Council recognising their remarkable achievements and highlighting their broader contribution to enhancing the lives of Australians.

A self-described cultural activist who uses music, photography, theatre, poetry, and other ways of working with various groups of people to drive social change and as executive officer creative producer of Darwin Community Arts, Christian  "Bong" Ramilo, has introduced many art projects in the grassroots level.

