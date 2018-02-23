Boomers defeats Gilas Pilipinas

Jesse Wagstaff of Australia attempts to score under pressure from Calvin Abueva of Philippines at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifier Source: AAP Image/ Hamish Blair
Published 23 February 2018 at 4:25pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 11:35am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Around 6400 people, mostly Filipinos watched the game between Gilas Pilipinas and the Boomers, in the end the Boomers won 84-68 to Gilas Pilipinas Ronald Manila reports
