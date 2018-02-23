SBS Filipino

Boomers defeats Gilas Pilipinas

SBS Filipino

World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifier match between Australia and Philippines at Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Thursday, February 22, 2018.

Jesse Wagstaff of Australia attempts to score under pressure from Calvin Abueva of Philippines at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifier Source: AAP Image/ Hamish Blair

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 February 2018 at 4:25pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 11:35am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Around 6400 people, mostly Filipinos watched the game between Gilas Pilipinas and the Boomers, in the end the Boomers won 84-68 to Gilas Pilipinas Ronald Manila reports

Published 23 February 2018 at 4:25pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 11:35am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul