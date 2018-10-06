Boracay reopens on 26 Oct, limiting daily tourist intake

Philippine Tourism Attaché for Australia and New Zealand Norjamin delos Reyes shares the news of the island's reopening and encourages Filipino-Australians to revisit the island and other parts of the Philippines.





Tourism Attaché Norjamin Delos Reyes (2nd from right) with few of Philippine Dept of Tourism's staff and Philippine Airlines employee (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





However, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Sherwin Rigor, said in one television interview, that only 19,000 tourists will be allowed on the island on any given day, and also limiting the number of workers to 15,000 daily.











He furthers that just half of the island's 12,000 existing hotel rooms will be allowed to open each day, to make sure that the number of guests on the tiny island (10-sq-km) is below its "carrying capacity" of 55,000.





Authorities would also ban beachfront parties, and activities such as eating, smoking and drinking there, adds Rigor.





Boracay earns the Philippines more than a billion dollars in tourism revenue every year before its closure in 26 April.



