Image: Police at the check-in area at Melbourne Airport (AAP)
Border agencies under pressure as plane plot investigation continues
Published 2 August 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 2 August 2017 at 5:23pm
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Security and enforcement agencies have faced an inquiry into the protection of Australia's borders, discussing hiring procedures for staff and employee checks. It comes as authorities continue to investigate an alleged terror plan to bring down a plane.
Published 2 August 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 2 August 2017 at 5:23pm
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share