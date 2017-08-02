Border agencies under pressure as plane plot investigation continues

site_197_Filipino_725859.JPG

Published 2 August 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 2 August 2017 at 5:23pm
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Security and enforcement agencies have faced an inquiry into the protection of Australia's borders, discussing hiring procedures for staff and employee checks. It comes as authorities continue to investigate an alleged terror plan to bring down a plane.

 Image: Police at the check-in area at Melbourne Airport (AAP)

