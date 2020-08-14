Border closures prevent father from witnessing the birth of his son

Before COVID-19 restrictrictions and border closures Virginia filed for a visa to Australia
Highlights
- They filed for an exemption to travel to enable them to file for a visa to Australia
- The application for exemption to travel was denied
- Virginia is scheduled to give birth on 17 August, they are naming their son Dylan
'We will file for my son's passport and Virginia's visa application as soon as possible. I would like us to be together here in Australia' says Alvaro who is currently in Newcastle
