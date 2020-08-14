SBS Filipino

Border closures prevent father from witnessing the birth of his son

Virginia will be giving birth to their son Dylan without Alvaro as border closures prevent them from travelling to Australia Source: A Demelon

Published 14 August 2020 at 5:04pm, updated 17 August 2020 at 3:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
February 2020 when Virginia de Vera and Alvaro Demelin discovered they were expecting their first child as a couple

Before COVID-19 restrictrictions and border closures Virginia filed for a visa to Australia

Highlights   

  • They filed for an exemption to travel to enable them to file for a visa to Australia
  • The application for exemption to travel was denied
  • Virginia is scheduled to give birth on 17 August, they are naming their son Dylan
 

'We will file for my son's passport and Virginia's visa application as soon as possible. I would like us to be together here in Australia' says Alvaro who is currently in Newcastle

 

