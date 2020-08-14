Border closures prevent father from witnessing the birth of his son

Before COVID-19 restrictrictions and border closures Virginia filed for a visa to Australia





Highlights





They filed for an exemption to travel to enable them to file for a visa to Australia

The application for exemption to travel was denied

Virginia is scheduled to give birth on 17 August, they are naming their son Dylan







'We will file for my son's passport and Virginia's visa application as soon as possible. I would like us to be together here in Australia' says Alvaro who is currently in Newcastle











