Bouncing and dancing to get fit
Published 17 July 2017 at 11:01am, updated 17 July 2017 at 11:03am
"Start small, attend a class" is a fitness tip from Bounce DanceFit master trainer Majoy Clemente. Let's find out what this Bounce DanceFit exercise is which is popular now in Australia. Image: Different dance moves to get fit (Bounce DanceFit website)
