SBS Filipino

Boy, 12, on Nauru hunger strike reportedly flown to Australia

SBS Filipino

Save the Children Australia CEO Paul Ronalds

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2018 at 12:17pm, updated 23 August 2018 at 12:31pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A coalition of 30 organisations around Australia is calling for all children on Nauru to be brought to Australia. Image: Save The Children's Paul Ronalds (AAP)

Published 23 August 2018 at 12:17pm, updated 23 August 2018 at 12:31pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It comes as a young refugee has reportedly been flown to Brisbane from Nauru for hospitalisation.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom