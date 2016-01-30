Boyfriend, JJCC to Head 2016 Ultimate Boyband Party

Hosting the "ultimate boyband party of 2016" with Andy Trieu, Dela Cruz shares what's in store for Australian K-pop audiences with Boyfriend and JJCC's Sydney visit.
Published 30 January 2016 at 12:36pm
By Eunice Andrada
Source: SBS
SBS Filipino catches up with SBS Pop Asia's Jamaica Dela Cruz to get the lowdown on the hottest K-pop buzz. Image: The Korean boyband Boyfriends (Boyfriend Official Website)
