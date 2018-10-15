SBS Filipino

Bravery Award for mother who shielded her baby and grandmother from hailstorm

Injured mother shielded her baby and grandmother during hailstorm

Source: AAP

Published 15 October 2018 at 11:48am, updated 15 October 2018 at 5:30pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A Kingaroy, Queensland, mother has been hailed a hero after using her body to protect her baby and grandmother during a destructive hailstorm that heavily damaged the state's south-east.

