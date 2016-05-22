SBS Filipino

Breakfast programs in Victoria

SBS Filipino

Dave McNamara of Foodbank Victoria

Dave McNamara of Foodbank Victoria Source: Foodbank Vic

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 22 May 2016 at 1:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that 1 in 7 children around Victoria go to school on an empty stomach? Image: Dave McNamara of Foodbank Victoria (Foodbank Vic)

Published 22 May 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 22 May 2016 at 1:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Foodbank Victoria has started a breakfast program in select schools in Victoria to make sure that each child starts their day right, with a nutritious breakfast.

 

We talk to Dave Macnamara.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January