Sher Ali Shah, a student from Pakistan, together with a Catholic friend Sophia Andres, and two other friends, went to Martin Place in Sydney, holding signs which read: "I am a muslim and I would like to celebrate Christmas with you."





"I am Hindu and I would like to celebrate Christmas with you."





"We are humans, we all need to celebrate life and happiness together."





They share the idea and success of this experiment.