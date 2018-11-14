SBS Filipino

Breaking the silence around children without a voice

University student Tim Chan

Published 14 November 2018 at 11:54am, updated 14 November 2018 at 11:56am
By Patrick Abboud
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
At least one in four children with a disability is being turned away from mainstream schools in Australia.

Child-education specialists have told SBS The Feed , many of the children have been misdiagnosed with intellectual disabilities based on inappropriate IQ tests administered by education departments.

 

