Breakthrough offers hope for people with spinal cord injuries

Spinal cord injuries occur when the bones of the spine damage the cord, interrupting the nerves that carry messages from the brain to various parts of the body.

Spinal cord injuries occur when the bones of the spine damage the cord, interrupting the nerves that carry messages from the brain to various parts of the body.

Published 2 November 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 5 November 2018 at 10:18am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Three patients with spinal cord injuries have been able to walk again thanks to a new scientific breakthrough. The findings, published in the Nature international science journal, shows electrical stimulation can revive damaged nerves.

