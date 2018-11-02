Breakthrough offers hope for people with spinal cord injuries

Spinal cord injuries occur when the bones of the spine damage the cord, interrupting the nerves that carry messages from the brain to various parts of the body. Source: Universal Images Group Editorial
Three patients with spinal cord injuries have been able to walk again thanks to a new scientific breakthrough. The findings, published in the Nature international science journal, shows electrical stimulation can revive damaged nerves.
