Breast Cancer Awareness

England's players wear a pink cap support of Mcgrath day during a nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground.

England's players wear a pink cap support of Mcgrath day during a nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Source: Press Association

Published 5 January 2018 at 11:44am, updated 5 January 2018 at 11:48am
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Australia's cricket community is getting ready to celebrate the 10th anniversary of what has become known as the Pink Test as Australia takes on England in the Ashes series.Organisers are looking to raise more than a million dollar this year for breast cancer nurses to provide crucial support to patients across the country.

