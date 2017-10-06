SBS Filipino

Breast Cancer, second leading cause of death

Breast Cancer awareness ribbon on world

Published 6 October 2017 at 12:25pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
It's a harrowing fact that Indigenous women are less likely to survive breast cancer than other women. A new social media campaign is trying to change that by encouraging Aboriginal women to get regular breast screenings.

