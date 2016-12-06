SBS Filipino

Bridge to link Cebu, Bohol mulled

Published 6 December 2016 at 11:56am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: map of Cebu and Bohol (Google)

Plan is now underway for the economic viability of Cebu-Bohol bridge; 14 libraries used as makeshift shelter for victims of this year's biggest fire; Comelec readies satellite registration; Cebu prepares as venue for Miss Universe, ASEAN Ministerial summit

