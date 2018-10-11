SBS Filipino

Brisbane community gathers to welcome new migrant families and refugees

Mosaic Festival

Published 11 October 2018 at 1:08pm, updated 12 October 2018 at 2:53pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Roda Masinag
The Brisbane community gathered at the annual Mosaic Festival, held at the Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane.

The annual Mosaic Festival, oganised by Multicultural Development Australia, is a celebration of  the creative and rich talents of Brisbane's diverse communities. The entire Roma Street Parklands was filled with various traditional dishes from different parts of the world. It also featured music and dance performances by renowned artists including the vibrant and energetic Sunny Coast Rude Boys, Izalco Latin America Band, Sasta Irish Band, Rwandan Cultural Dance Group, and African Fusion.

Crowd at Roma Street Parklands
Isata Thomson with friends
