Brisbane community gathers to welcome new migrant families and refugees

The annual Mosaic Festival, oganised by Multicultural Development Australia, is a celebration of the creative and rich talents of Brisbane's diverse communities. The entire Roma Street Parklands was filled with various traditional dishes from different parts of the world. It also featured music and dance performances by renowned artists including the vibrant and energetic Sunny Coast Rude Boys, Izalco Latin America Band, Sasta Irish Band, Rwandan Cultural Dance Group, and African Fusion.





Crowd at Roma Street Parklands











Isata Thomson with friends





