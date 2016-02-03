SBS Filipino

British Scientists Granted Approval to Gene-edit Human Embryos

Published 3 February 2016 at 12:51pm
Scientists in the United Kingdom have been granted approval to edit the genes of human embryos. Image: The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, Britains fertility regulator, has approved a scientists application to edit the human genetic code (AAP)

Some scientists believe the research could eventually see diseases being prevented but others say the technique could lead to the creation of so-called 'designer babies'.

