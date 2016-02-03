British Scientists Granted Approval to Gene-edit Human Embryos

Some scientists believe the research could eventually see diseases being prevented but others say the technique could lead to the creation of so-called 'designer babies'.
Published 3 February 2016 at 12:51pm
Source: SBS
Scientists in the United Kingdom have been granted approval to edit the genes of human embryos. Image: The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, Britains fertility regulator, has approved a scientists application to edit the human genetic code (AAP)
