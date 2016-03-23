Brussels in Lockdown After Bombings

The explosions have been described by the Belgian government as a "terrorist attack."
Published 23 March 2016
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Brussels is in lockdown after two explosions tore through the international airport followed by a further blast at a metro station in the capital shortly afterwards, killing at least 34 people and injuring more than 170. Image: Passengers and airport staff are evacuated after explosions at Brussels Airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium (AAP)
