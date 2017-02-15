BTC optimistic on July deadline

The death toll in the Surigao City 6.7 magnitude earthquake has climbed to 10, with two more fatalities; Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) is optimistic of meeting the July deadline set for Bangsamoro autonomy law in Mindanao; Government troops captured eight alleged New Peoples Army (NPA) members while another has surrendered; The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has tightened security at the Davao city jail following the recovery of illegal drugs in surprise inspection; At least 140 couples in Surigao City exchanged I dos in a Valentines Day mass wedding.



