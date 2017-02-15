SBS Filipino

BTC optimistic on July deadline

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_632587.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 February 2017 at 5:46pm, updated 15 February 2017 at 9:34pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mindanao News. Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Estabillo Image Many Surigaonons living in coastal areas have opted to stay on higher ground, like these people at the provincial capitol compound. (Mindanews/Roel N. Catoto)

Published 15 February 2017 at 5:46pm, updated 15 February 2017 at 9:34pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The death toll in the Surigao City 6.7 magnitude earthquake has climbed to 10, with two more fatalities; Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) is optimistic of meeting the July deadline set for Bangsamoro autonomy law in Mindanao; Government troops captured eight alleged New Peoples Army (NPA) members while another has surrendered; The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has tightened security at the Davao city jail following the recovery of illegal drugs in surprise inspection; At least 140 couples in Surigao City exchanged I dos in a Valentines Day mass wedding.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January