BTC optimistic on July deadline

The death toll in the Surigao City 6.7 magnitude earthquake has climbed to 10, with two more fatalities; Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) is optimistic of meeting the July deadline set for Bangsamoro autonomy law in Mindanao; Government troops captured eight alleged New Peoples Army (NPA) members while another has surrendered; The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has tightened security at the Davao city jail following the recovery of illegal drugs in surprise inspection; At least 140 couples in Surigao City exchanged I dos in a Valentines Day mass wedding.
Published 15 February 2017 at 5:46pm, updated 15 February 2017 at 9:34pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mindanao News. Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Estabillo Image Many Surigaonons living in coastal areas have opted to stay on higher ground, like these people at the provincial capitol compound. (Mindanews/Roel N. Catoto)
Published 15 February 2017 at 5:46pm, updated 15 February 2017 at 9:34pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share