Budding Swans Talent 'Ready for Racism'

Published 28 March 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Myles Morgan, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The 2016 AFL season kicks off this week but it's a different game. Image: Former Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes (AAP)

The booing of Sydney Swans legend Adam Goodes hasn't been forgotten - especially by a new crop of young Aboriginal footballers.

 





