Budget 2017: Concern about the impact of welfare cuts

Published 9 May 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 9 May 2017 at 2:26pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Ronald Manila
Speculation still surrounds the fate of billions of dollars in so-called "zombie" cuts the Coalition has been trying to pass since 2014. Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison and PM Malcolm Turnbull in Canberra (AAP)

Treasurer Scott Morrison has indicated most of them will be dumped.

 

But as this report shows, welfare groups are concerned a recent freeze on family tax benefits could be a sign of things to come.

 

