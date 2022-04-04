Budget 2022: What it means for Filipinos in Australia

The budget was a chance to enhance Australia’s climate policy but Morrison's government expects to reduce annual climate spending year-on-year in the next term if returned to power. The lack of real action on climate change in the Federal Budget has been criticised by the Climate Council and other environmental organisations.





The Federal Government says it will continue helping communities impacted by the floods in NSW and Queensland. Josie Musa, a Filipino community leader, welcomes the budget’s inclusion of Natural Disaster funding but according to her, it is deeply regretful that the budget does not hold grave concerns for the future of the planet.





Highlights





The switch to renewable energy and climate action was not top of mind in the government's budget.

The budget offers little targeted support for businesses in the tourism and travel sector.

Growth in defense spending is seen to benefit the Philippines and other security partners of Australia in enhancing counter-terrorism and cyber-security training

"Observed impacts of climate change have already affected many communities. The most important for me is the project that will reduce the risks of climate change and will benefit the future generation. "



