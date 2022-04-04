SBS Filipino

Budget 2022: What it means for Filipinos in Australia

SBS Filipino

Budget reactions from Filipino community

Source: VMJones/Getty Imagaes/Canva

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2022 at 2:48pm, updated 31 May 2022 at 1:26pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

Many households welcome the low- and middle-income tax offset of $420 and temporary reduction in fuel excise but for some families that we asked for their thoughts, these budget measures only provide short-term assistance, and many areas have been ignored.

Published 4 April 2022 at 2:48pm, updated 31 May 2022 at 1:26pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
The budget was a chance to enhance Australia’s climate policy but Morrison's government expects to reduce annual climate spending year-on-year in the next term if returned to power. The lack of real action on climate change in the Federal Budget has been criticised by the Climate Council and other environmental organisations.

The Federal Government says it will continue helping communities impacted by the floods in NSW and Queensland. Josie Musa, a Filipino community leader, welcomes the budget’s inclusion of Natural Disaster funding but according to her, it is deeply regretful that the budget does not hold grave concerns for the future of the planet.

Advertisement
 Highlights

  • The switch to renewable energy and climate action was not top of mind in the government's budget. 
  • The budget offers little targeted support for businesses in the tourism and travel sector.
  • Growth in defense spending is seen to benefit the Philippines and other security partners of Australia in enhancing counter-terrorism and cyber-security training
 "Observed impacts of climate change have already affected many communities. The most important for me is the project that will reduce the risks of climate change and will benefit the future generation. "

Jojo Laquian, another Filipino community leader from Sydney, believes that clean and low-cost renewable energy should also be prioritized to provide a better future for communities and make Australia more self-reliant in a number of areas.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget