Karla Tighe

Karla Tighe talks about creating healthy living spaces Source: Supplied

Published 27 October 2017 at 4:18pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 4:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Discovering the link between healthy bodies and the environment. Karla Tighe talks to us about building biology and how we can create healthy living spaces.

A Green Life or a Green Lie? The bioscience of creating healthy spaces, happening this October 28 and 29 at the Upper Hunter Region.  This is the first event of its kind in Australia, and is the brainchild of Karla Tighe, who lives on the Central Coast.

 

 

