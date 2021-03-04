SBS Filipino

Building effective communication strategies in communities preparing for calamities

SBS Filipino

calamities, Philippines, disaster response , Filipinos, Filipino resilience , research

'Locals attachment to prioritize their livelihoods is an important factor why many decide to remain in the area' Dennis Sumaylo, PhD candidate, RMIT Source: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2021 at 4:08pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 10:00am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

How can you build effective communication strategies in isolated communities in preparation and during times of calamities?

Published 4 March 2021 at 4:08pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 10:00am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The research focused on two isolated communities and looked into how information and strategies were communicated in times of calamities
  • In certain instances strategies utilising posters were proven ineffective as a large number of residents did not know how to read
  • Strategies involving co-funding from local governments were also ineffective due to limited funds
Dennis Sumaylo, PhD candidate looked into strategies used in communicating important information to isolated communities  in times of natural calamities 

'In the Philippines, reminders and strategies are released during typhoon season . In Australia,  reminders and campaign are released on a regular basis making enabling  quicker response' Dennis Sumaylo, PhD Candidate , RMIT University, Melbourne  

Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Advertisement
Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?