Building effective communication strategies in communities preparing for calamities

Highlights The research focused on two isolated communities and looked into how information and strategies were communicated in times of calamities

In certain instances strategies utilising posters were proven ineffective as a large number of residents did not know how to read

Strategies involving co-funding from local governments were also ineffective due to limited funds

Dennis Sumaylo, PhD candidate looked into strategies used in communicating important information to isolated communities in times of natural calamities





'In the Philippines, reminders and strategies are released during typhoon season . In Australia, reminders and campaign are released on a regular basis making enabling quicker response' Dennis Sumaylo, PhD Candidate , RMIT University, Melbourne





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories















