Burkini Babes changing perceptions one ocean swim at a time

site_197_Filipino_627606.JPG

Published 6 February 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 6 February 2017 at 1:55pm
By Julia Calixto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

An Australian group calling itself Burkini Babes have completed their first ocean swim race -- a year after the club was founded. Image: Members of the Bikini Babes (SBS)

Burkini Babe founder, Yusra Metwally, says it's an achievement the women never thought they would be able to do.

 

And she says it is the first of what could be more competitions to come.

 

 

 

