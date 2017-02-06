Burkini Babes changing perceptions one ocean swim at a time

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Burkini Babes changing perceptions one ocean swim at a timePlay04:46SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.19MB)Published 6 February 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 6 February 2017 at 1:55pmBy Julia CalixtoPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages An Australian group calling itself Burkini Babes have completed their first ocean swim race -- a year after the club was founded. Image: Members of the Bikini Babes (SBS)Published 6 February 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 6 February 2017 at 1:55pmBy Julia CalixtoPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBurkini Babe founder, Yusra Metwally, says it's an achievement the women never thought they would be able to do. And she says it is the first of what could be more competitions to come. ShareLatest podcast episodesDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January