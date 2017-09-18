Bus drivers, Brisbane City Council reach pay agreements

Singapore army officer dies in QLD; Bus drivers union and Brisbane City Council reach pay agreements; LGBTI Community Legal Service to train QLD volunteers in monitoring online discussions on same-sex marriage; Anti-Adani activists prepare for week-long protests; and Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers blooms over the weekend
Published 18 September 2017 at 1:06pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Queensland news. Summary of latest news from the sunshine state by Celeste Macintosh Image: The Filipino float at the Toowoomba parade of flowers (Facebook/Helena Avila)
Published 18 September 2017 at 1:06pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share