Bushfire concerns over Sydney's water supply

Warragamba Dam recouped a year's worth of water in one weekend, rising 17.7 per cent to sit at 60.7 per cent at 10.30am on Monday. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Published 16 January 2020 at 3:56pm, updated 17 January 2020 at 9:34am
Rain expected to hit eastern New South Wales will provide some reprieve to firefighters. But there are concerns it could wash ash and debris into Sydney’s main water supply, which more than five million people rely on.

