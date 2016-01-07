SBS Filipino

Bushfires Hit Perth

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_464780.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2016 at 2:21pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Perth Report: Summary of latest report in the region by Cielo Franklin Image: A bushfire in WA (AAP)

Published 7 January 2016 at 2:21pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Latest reports of fires across Perth, WA; 2.5m shark just 30m off Cape Naturaliste surf break; Two men escaped from Lockridge justice centre; Sun sets on commercial use of tanning beds in WA; The Titanic Exhibition comes to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre; Hopman Cup 2016 at Perth Arena starts; and First Filipino Community Language School starts on Feb 6.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January