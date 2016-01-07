Bushfires Hit Perth

Latest reports of fires across Perth, WA; 2.5m shark just 30m off Cape Naturaliste surf break; Two men escaped from Lockridge justice centre; Sun sets on commercial use of tanning beds in WA; The Titanic Exhibition comes to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre; Hopman Cup 2016 at Perth Arena starts; and First Filipino Community Language School starts on Feb 6.
Published 7 January 2016 at 2:21pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Perth Report: Summary of latest report in the region by Cielo Franklin Image: A bushfire in WA (AAP)
Published 7 January 2016 at 2:21pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share