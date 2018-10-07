SBS Filipino

Bushwalking takes you closer to nature

SBS Filipino

bushwalking

A 14-kilometre bushwalk will take you to the Figure 8 Pool south of Burning Palms Beach in Royal National Park, Sydney Source: Supplied by Christine Aranas-Enriquez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2018 at 11:55am, updated 7 October 2018 at 12:40pm
By Dan Villanueva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Since the weather is getting warmer, it’s time to travel again and do some nature trips.

Published 7 October 2018 at 11:55am, updated 7 October 2018 at 12:40pm
By Dan Villanueva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Papa Dan talks to Christine Aranas-Enriquez who does bushwalking almost every week as she shares some of her adventures.

She encourages everyone, especially those who just arrived in Australia, to enjoy the pristine nature of this country.

Her three favourite bushwalking sites are the Lake Parramatta Reserve, Mt Kuring-Gai to Berowra walking track, and the Figure 8 pool.

bushwalking
Bushwalking with friends (Supplied by Christine Aranas-Enriquez) Source: Supplied


bushwalking
Christine Aranas-Enriquez (Supplied) Source: Supplied


bushwalking
After hours of bushwalking, you will end up to a refreshing view like this one (Supplied) Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom