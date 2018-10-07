Bushwalking takes you closer to nature

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Papa Dan talks to Christine Aranas-Enriquez who does bushwalking almost every week as she shares some of her adventures.





She encourages everyone, especially those who just arrived in Australia, to enjoy the pristine nature of this country.





Her three favourite bushwalking sites are the Lake Parramatta Reserve, Mt Kuring-Gai to Berowra walking track, and the Figure 8 pool.





Bushwalking with friends (Supplied by Christine Aranas-Enriquez) Source: Supplied





Christine Aranas-Enriquez (Supplied) Source: Supplied



