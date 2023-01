Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights Restaurants have resumed dine-in services

People can now hear mass inside the church

Despite being open during the restrictions, lockdown many business also had a huge decline in sales

Majority of those who have returned to their workplace are from the public sector

















For some Filipino shops, they have difficulty with supply of goods from the Philippines.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Ilang mga produktong galing ng Pilipinas pinangangambahang hindi magtuloy-tuloy ang suplay







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories