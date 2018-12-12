SBS Filipino

Business blaming government, not immigration, for urban woes

SBS Filipino

Brisbane skyline

The Brisbane skyline is seen at sunset from the suburb of Balmoral in Brisbane, Source: AAP

Published 13 December 2018 at 9:45am, updated 13 December 2018 at 3:00pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Business groups are blaming poor government planning, rather than immigration, for failing to deal with Australia's growing population.

