Business calls on government to turn skilled migration back on

highlights Skills and labour shortages are severely affecting businesses across Australia as they try to recover from the COVID 19 pandemic.

Government's skilled migration list which currently has 18 professions includes GPs, nurses, software engineers and social workers

Regional communities are also bearing the brunt of border closures as migrants usually fill seasonal jobs in agriculture and hospitality.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the government to take action and make skilled migration more accessible











