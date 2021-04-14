SBS Filipino

Business calls on government to turn skilled migration back on

skilled migration, skills shortage, borders closed, borders reopen, agriculture workers, mechanics, Filipino News

Mechanics aren't on the government's skilled migration list which currently has 18 professions that the government says are needed to support economic recovery Source: Chevanon Photography from Pexels

Published 14 April 2021 at 3:33pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Businesses across Australia are struggling to recover from the economic brunt of COVID due to a shortage of skilled workers.

highlights
  • Skills and labour shortages are severely affecting businesses across Australia as they try to recover from the COVID 19 pandemic.
  • Government's skilled migration list which currently has 18 professions includes GPs, nurses, software engineers and social workers
  • Regional communities are also bearing the brunt of border closures as migrants usually fill seasonal jobs in agriculture and hospitality.
The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the government to take action and make skilled migration more accessible

 

