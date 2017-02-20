Business success? Take care of your employees

Dr Mavi Glinoga, an Associate Lecturer at the Business School of the University of Sydney, shares why it is vital for companies to think critically to help them deal with the challenges of their business and employees' performances.
Published 20 February 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 20 February 2017 at 3:44pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Employees are said to be a company's greatest asset - they're their competitive advantage. But just like in any business, employees sometimes get stressed and may end up burnt out at work which eventually affects their performance.What could companies do to help their employees get through the challenges at work? Image: Dr Mavi Glinoga (SBS Filipino)
Published 20 February 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 20 February 2017 at 3:44pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share