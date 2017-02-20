SBS Filipino

Business success? Take care of your employees

Published 20 February 2017
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Employees are said to be a company's greatest asset - they're their competitive advantage. But just like in any business, employees sometimes get stressed and may end up burnt out at work which eventually affects their performance.What could companies do to help their employees get through the challenges at work? Image: Dr Mavi Glinoga (SBS Filipino)

Dr Mavi Glinoga, an Associate Lecturer at the Business School of the University of Sydney, shares why it is vital for companies to think critically to help them deal with the challenges of their business and employees' performances.

