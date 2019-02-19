Byron Bay shark attack: Surfer in serious but stable condition

Despite the fear shark attacks generate, an expert says humans can co-exist with them safely. (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 19 February 2019 at 12:06pm, updated 19 February 2019 at 2:30pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A 41-year-old man is attacked by a shark while he was surfing at Byron Bay's Belongil Beach.
Published 19 February 2019 at 12:06pm, updated 19 February 2019 at 2:30pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share