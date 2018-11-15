SBS Filipino

California fires now deadliest in state's history

Homes leveled by the Camp Fire line in Northern California

Source: AAP

Published 15 November 2018 at 1:37pm, updated 16 November 2018 at 9:39am
Available in other languages

Authorities in California are sifting through fire grounds to recover bodies from the deadliest wildfires in the state's history. At least 44 people have been killed as of last Wednesday, 14 November, but the death toll is almost certain to rise with hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

