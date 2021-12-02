What is calisthenics?

The word “calisthenics” originated from the ancient Greek words kálos meaning “beauty” and sthénos, meaning “strength” says Mr Santos.





“It is the art of utilising your bodyweight as resistance when training and developing your physique. You do not require any piece of equipment to practice calisthenics. By using only the weight of your body and things around you, it is possible to practice this workout.”





Calisthenics exercises use bodyweight and gravity as resistance to help strengthen coordination, endurance, and mobility.





Calisthenics is becoming a popular community workout among Filipinos in Australia and the Philippines.

What are some popular calisthenics exercises?

Some of the most popular calisthenics exercises are very basic movements such as push-ups, jumping jacks, squats, lunges, and sit-ups.





Other exercises are burpees, mountain climbers, and planks.





The more advanced calisthenics exercises include muscle-ups, chin-ups, hand-stands, and back lever.





Calisthenics as a community workout

Mr Santos says more Filipinos are practising calisthenics and is rapidly becoming popular especially for those who are aiming to shed some pounds.





"Gyms were closed during the lockdown so I taught calisthenics online. I introduced it to my friend. Many of our fellow Filipinos saw his body progress and the rest was a snowball effect."





Mr Santos is also building a calisthenics community in Sydney, Australia and Manila, Philippines.





A face to face community workout is set to happen in Sydney on the 12th of December and in Melbourne the following year where all calisthenics practitioners will gather.





He shares that all proceeds of the group will go to the building of a calisthenics park in Robinsons Place, Manila where he will designate calisthenics instructor to teach.





Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only, and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily